Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.71. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 45.40%. On average, analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 107.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,096,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 76,791 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,172,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 90,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 217,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

