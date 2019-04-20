Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEGA. TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

Pegasystems stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,266. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,485.00 and a beta of 1.38. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $71.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $256.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.71 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 948 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $63,004.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,730.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 1,500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $84,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,000,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,631,000 after buying an additional 62,385 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 177,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

