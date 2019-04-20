PBF Logistics (PBFX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Monday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

PBFX stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 46.69% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Roush sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $140,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

