Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stake Lifted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $27,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,596,801,000 after buying an additional 3,056,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,772,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,628 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Paypal by 7,419.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,539,000 after purchasing an additional 851,398 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Paypal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,371,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,402,000 after purchasing an additional 338,772 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $347,255.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,521.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 74,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $7,185,958.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,798,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,295 shares of company stock valued at $26,469,952. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.22 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

