Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) to post $153.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.26 million and the lowest is $147.00 million. Pattern Energy Group reported sales of $111.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full-year sales of $576.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $527.00 million to $637.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $622.14 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $745.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.34). Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Pattern Energy Group news, SVP Christopher M. Shugart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Esben W. Pedersen sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $25,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,343 shares of company stock worth $243,842 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,397,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,869,000 after acquiring an additional 460,066 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 530.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 70,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,779,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,232,000 after buying an additional 370,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 573,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,725. Pattern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.55%.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

