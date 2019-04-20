Parsley Energy (PE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.68.

PE stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $769,028.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 398,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,208.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,227 shares of company stock valued at $894,584 in the last three months. 13.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,220,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $445,208,000 after purchasing an additional 865,292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 292,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 36,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 747,541 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

