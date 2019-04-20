Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 147.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PE. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 64.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.66 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $769,028.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 398,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,208.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,227 shares of company stock worth $894,584. 13.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PE shares. Citigroup upgraded Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Friday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy pe” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/parsley-energy-inc-pe-stake-increased-by-sumitomo-life-insurance-co.html.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.