Pacira Biosciences Inc (PCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.74 Million

Brokerages predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report sales of $91.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.45 million and the highest is $97.10 million. Pacira Biosciences posted sales of $74.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full year sales of $407.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $417.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $450.21 million, with estimates ranging from $406.90 million to $479.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacira Biosciences.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $95.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

In other news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld acquired 1,700 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $66,249.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,524.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 3,735.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47. Pacira Biosciences has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to surgeons and anesthesiologists in the United States. The company develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology, primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira Biosciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.