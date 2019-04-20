Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Pacific Premier Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $122.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 43,535 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $1,302,567.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 234,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $6,110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $10,140,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $17,290,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 27,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $29.33 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

