Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) and Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Financial Survey

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California -130.44% -94.50% -63.39% Aethlon Medical N/A -128.19% -97.77%

67.1% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Biosciences of California and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California 0 4 0 0 2.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus target price of $6.58, suggesting a potential downside of 11.03%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 322.54%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Aethlon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California $78.63 million 14.19 -$102.56 million ($0.76) -9.72 Aethlon Medical $150,000.00 89.75 -$5.67 million ($0.46) -1.54

Aethlon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Biosciences of California. Pacific Biosciences of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats Pacific Biosciences of California on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor life-threatening disease conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorders; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

