PACCAR (PCAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $79.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PACCAR’s quarterly results are backed by strong global truck markets and solid aftermarket parts’ results. In fact, the company’s class 8 truck retail sales are rising primarily due to a robust economy and strong freight demand. Also, it is well positioned in the key markets, owing to strong cash flow, enabling it to undertake capital investments, and research and development expenses. Over the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, rising commodity prices and drop in used-vehicle prices are concerns. Further, PACCAR faces tough competition from industry peers.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCAR. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Mizuho restated a hold rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Vertical Research cut PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.73.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $72.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 9.34%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald E. Armstrong sold 15,784 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,684,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 8,088 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $556,535.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,491.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,345. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

