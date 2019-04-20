Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company. It develops new tests for various diseases based on its, patented T cell measurement technology. The company’s first product is the T-SPOT(R). Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Oxford Immunotec Global in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.15 million, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.36. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $19.19.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $1.44. The business had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 147.71%. Research analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth M. Keiley sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $459,158. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter worth approximately $812,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

