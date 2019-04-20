Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Holdings Raised by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 47.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 105.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OI shares. ValuEngine raised Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.72 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Owens-Illinois from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

In related news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 57,560 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $1,132,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,837.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 44,715 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $874,178.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,452.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens-Illinois stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Owens-Illinois Inc has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

