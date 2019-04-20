Owens Corning (OC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $53.00 price target on Owens Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,267. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

In other news, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 18,681 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $948,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,718.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $173,937.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,655.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Owens Corning by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.