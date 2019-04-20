Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.62 Million

Analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce sales of $112.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.03 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $108.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year sales of $472.49 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $510.13 million, with estimates ranging from $501.55 million to $518.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $66.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Orthofix Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

OFIX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. 179,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,361. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $311,430.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,383,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Davide Bianchi sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,555,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 782.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 289,126 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,328,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,667,000 after acquiring an additional 82,303 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, Orthofix Extremities, and Corporate. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

