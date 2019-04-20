OrganiGram (OGI) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OGI. Cormark upped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$10.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

CVE:OGI opened at C$8.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$3.78 and a 52-week high of C$10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 14.53.

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$26.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.27 million. On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will post 0.380862631863442 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

