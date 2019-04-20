OrganiGram Holdings Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Beacon Securities analyst R. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.27 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$10.00 target price on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cormark boosted their price target on OrganiGram from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

OGI stock opened at C$8.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 14.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$3.78 and a 1-year high of C$10.03.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.