OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.77 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $185,003.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 416,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

