Orange (ORAN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

ORAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded Orange from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Orange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NYSE ORAN opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Orange has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Orange in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Orange by 14.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the third quarter valued at about $6,267,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Orange by 8.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Orange by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

