Oppenheimer (OPY) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.58

News stories about Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) have trended positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Oppenheimer earned a daily sentiment score of 2.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 39,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,382. The company has a market cap of $332.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.14. Oppenheimer has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.25 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.02%.

In related news, CEO Albert G. Lowenthal acquired 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $26,514.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

