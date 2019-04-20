Oppenheimer Analysts Give Discover Financial Services (DFS) a $79.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price target on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q1 2019 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DFS. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.07.

Shares of DFS opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.06). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 834,457 shares in the company, valued at $55,633,248.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $268,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,204,895.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,124,691. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,884,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,017,000 after acquiring an additional 150,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,408,000 after acquiring an additional 76,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,961,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,841,000 after buying an additional 272,970 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,890,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,471,000 after acquiring an additional 81,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,765,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,063,000 after acquiring an additional 502,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

