Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,163,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 277,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,867,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,342,000 after acquiring an additional 336,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Opko Health in the third quarter valued at about $2,362,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Opko Health in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Opko Health in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.88. Opko Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.05 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,861.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao bought 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,455,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,662,970.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 798,000 shares of company stock worth $2,032,580. 42.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

