ONOToken Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, ONOToken has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. ONOToken has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $30,552.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONOToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ONOToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00465080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.01106748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00206121 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001672 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ONOToken Token Profile

ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,066,343,013 tokens. ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ONOToken’s official website is www.ono.chat/en

ONOToken Token Trading

ONOToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONOToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONOToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ONOToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONOToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.