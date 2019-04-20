OneLedger (OLT) Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $112,458.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneLedger has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, UEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.53 or 0.11644342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00047940 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00001038 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00023898 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,828,529 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Kucoin, CoinEx, BitForex, UEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

