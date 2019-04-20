OncoCyte (OCX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Get OncoCyte alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OCX. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 533,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OncoCyte stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of OncoCyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, non-invasive, liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. The company was founded in September 2009 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoCyte (OCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.