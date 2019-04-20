On Deck Capital (ONDK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.09

Shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 11850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Maxim Group cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

The stock has a market cap of $397.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $109.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Noah Breslow purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,718.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald F. Verni purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,283 shares in the company, valued at $496,426.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDK. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in On Deck Capital by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in On Deck Capital by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in On Deck Capital by 337.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ONDK)

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

