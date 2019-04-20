Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Rheinmetall (RHM) a €101.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RHM. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €107.50 ($125.00).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €101.85 ($118.43) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a 1-year high of €117.85 ($137.03). The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

