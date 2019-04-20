OctoCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (888)

OctoCoin (CURRENCY:888) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. OctoCoin has a total market capitalization of $138,452.00 and $0.00 worth of OctoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, OctoCoin has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00054312 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000614 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000146 BTC.

OctoCoin Profile

OctoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2014. OctoCoin’s total supply is 54,986,834 coins. OctoCoin’s official Twitter account is @octocoin888 and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoCoin’s official website is octocoinfoundation.org

Buying and Selling OctoCoin

OctoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

