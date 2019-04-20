Oceanlab (OCL) Price Down 40.1% Over Last 7 Days

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. Oceanlab has a total market cap of $39,748.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oceanlab has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oceanlab token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oceanlab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00460294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.01103986 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00025481 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00206620 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00024602 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007965 BTC.

About Oceanlab

Oceanlab (OCL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. The official website for Oceanlab is www.oceanlab.eu . Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Oceanlab

Oceanlab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oceanlab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oceanlab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oceanlab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oceanlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oceanlab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.