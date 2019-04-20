Obsidian (ODN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $172,620.00

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Obsidian has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Obsidian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Obsidian has a total market capitalization of $172,620.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Obsidian alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00024809 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00036728 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00054324 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.03 or 0.03892473 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Obsidian Profile

ODN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 104,693,626 coins and its circulating supply is 65,187,278 coins. Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obsidian is obsidianplatform.com

Buying and Selling Obsidian

Obsidian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obsidian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obsidian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obsidian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obsidian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obsidian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.