Obic (OBIIF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Obic has a twelve month low of $84.61 and a twelve month high of $87.40.

