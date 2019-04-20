Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OBLN. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Obalon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBLN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 401,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,573. The company has a market cap of $11.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.98. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 196.40% and a negative return on equity of 96.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Obalon Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 444,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

