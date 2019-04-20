Oakbrook Investments LLC Takes Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in BB&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BB&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BB&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BB&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in BB&T by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBT stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $118,043.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens downgraded BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.49 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

