Oakbrook Investments LLC Reduces Position in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,325 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 38.1% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 269,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 74,420 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 94.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry acquired 11,651 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $349,646.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,863.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 24.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

