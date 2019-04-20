Oakbrook Investments LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cowen downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.56.

ADBE stock opened at $270.57 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $816,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,458 shares in the company, valued at $17,544,178.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $34,315,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,330 shares of company stock valued at $71,134,520. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

