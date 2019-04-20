Oakbrook Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,865,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 15,372.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.18.

Shares of FLT opened at $251.42 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $253.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.08). FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

