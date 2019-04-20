Oakbrook Investments LLC Cuts Stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STI. Norges Bank bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $204,713,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 4,883.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,581,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,671 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 21,740.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,094,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,862 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill cut SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.96.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,458,211.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at $573,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

