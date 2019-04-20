Nwam LLC Takes $166,000 Position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NAC)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 4th quarter valued at $16,289,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 513.4% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 999,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 836,956 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 692,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 518,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 40,774 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

