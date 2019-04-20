Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 4.3% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 12.4% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 22.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 Value Index alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 Value Index stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a one year low of $905.35 and a one year high of $1,088.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nwam LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (IUSV)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/nwam-llc-buys-new-position-in-ishares-russell-3000-value-index-iusv.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.3116 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 Value Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 Value Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.