NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 217.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 3,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $186.30 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nomura began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.46.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

