NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 229.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.46.

Shares of NVDA opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

