Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,513 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,855,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $184,770,317.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,877,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total value of $194,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,240,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,078,670. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $104.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.82.

WMT opened at $103.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

