Nuvectra Corp (NVTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) will announce ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuvectra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.62). Nuvectra reported earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvectra will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvectra.

Get Nuvectra alerts:

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 60.14% and a negative net margin of 91.74%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 million.

NVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Nuvectra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Nuvectra from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 88.1% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 196,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 43,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTR opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Nuvectra has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $172.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.04.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvectra (NVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.