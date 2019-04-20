NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 129.32%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Macquarie set a $48.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

NYSE:NRG opened at $41.00 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in NRG Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 41,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,715,490.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.