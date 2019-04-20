Novacoin (NVC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $944.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $944.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00010001 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00026412 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003993 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00154793 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00011616 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001624 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

