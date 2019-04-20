Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) versus Jacksonville Bancorp (JXSB) Financial Contrast

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and Jacksonville Bancorp (NASDAQ:JXSB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Northrim BanCorp and Jacksonville Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Jacksonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Jacksonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share. Northrim BanCorp pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Jacksonville Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Jacksonville Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $96.34 million 2.47 $20.00 million $2.86 12.10 Jacksonville Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Jacksonville Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Jacksonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 20.76% 9.96% 1.33% Jacksonville Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Jacksonville Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Jacksonville Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Jacksonville Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. It also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, the company offers other services that include consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, home equity advantage access cards, and telebanking and automated teller services. Further, it provides personalized checks, overdraft protection for savings accounts, commercial drive-up banking services, automatic transfers and payments, People Pay services, external and wire transfers, bill pay services, direct payroll deposits, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt services, remote deposit capture services, account reconciliation and positive pay services, merchant and cash management programs, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of January 28, 2019, the company operated 15 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Jacksonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jacksonville Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, term certificate accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and agricultural real estate loans, and home equity loans; commercial and agricultural business loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, unsecured loans, and mobile home loans. In addition, the company buys and sells stocks, bonds, annuities, and mutual funds for its customers' accounts; and provides asset management, investment, and trust services. Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. conducts its business operations through its main office and two branch offices located in Jacksonville, as well as branch offices in Virden, Litchfield, and Chapin, Illinois. Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jacksonville, Illinois.

