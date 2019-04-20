Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in QAD Inc. (QADA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in QAD were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QADA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in QAD by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in QAD by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in QAD by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QAD by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in QAD by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $885.28 million, a PE ratio of 88.45 and a beta of 1.26.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. QAD had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $44,224.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,596,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,114,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,557,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,904,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,141. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

