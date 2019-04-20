Northern Trust Corp Sells 706 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,721,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,267,000 after buying an additional 661,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,951,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,326,000 after purchasing an additional 424,158 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $12,667,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,965,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,648,000 after purchasing an additional 259,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,000. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

NYSE BIP opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $42.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.84 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.502 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 340.68%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

