Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,814 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,806,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,398 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,161,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,030 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,776,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,650 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,859,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 492,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 970,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 365,837 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 81,504,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $530,596,182.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 22,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $146,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.20.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is -38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.52.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

