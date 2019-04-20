Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,735 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 108,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,616,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCKT opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $456.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

HCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

